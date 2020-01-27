Putin recommends investment protection laws to be passed by April 30 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin recommended the State Duma and the Russian Government to ensure that legislation for the development of investment protection and encouragement mechanisms is approved by April 30. The head of state issued such an assignment for implementation of provisions of his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, the Kremlin’s official website said on Monday.

"To recommend to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in cooperation with the Government of the Russian Federation and with participation of leading public associations of entrepreneurs to ensure approval of federal laws aimed at the development of mechanisms for the protection and encouragement of capital investments and development of the investment activity in the Russian Federation," the document says. "The deadline is April 30, 2020," according to the list of assignments. The head of state earlier highlighted in his State of the Nation Address the need to expedite approval of the package of laws on the protection and encouragement of capital investments. Protecting public’s rights in data processing