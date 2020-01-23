State Duma adopts bill on amendments to Constitution in first reading

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma on Thursday adopted in the first reading Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bill on amendments to the Constitution envisaging, among other things, an expansion of the rights of parliament and the Constitutional Court, a ban prohibiting top officials from having other countries’ residence permits, a restriction on the number of presidential terms, priority of national legislation over international agreements and greater social responsibilities of the state.

The bill was adopted unanimously by 432 votes. The next reading of the bill may take place in the middle of February.