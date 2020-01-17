Lavrov slams E3’s statement on Iran nuclear deal as ‘dangerous turn’

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described the E3’s plans to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism on the Iran nuclear deal as "a dangerous turn."

He recalled that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed on in 2015 was "an integral part of international law approved by the UN Security Council in a resolution, which is binding."

"However, the Americans decided to apply their own rules. They withdrew from the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. They not only stopped honoring their commitments, but also prohibit other countries to trade with Iran. On the other hand, they demand that Iran comply with its obligations under the document, which President Trump described as the worst deal ever," Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Friday.