Putin’s idea of Constitution’s priority over international law historic — party leader

"The supremacy of national legislation, above all, the Constitution, over international law, is a historic decision," Mironov said about Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday. "Dancing to the tune of those who lecture us on the right way to live and democracy and at the same time kill a senior official of an independent country, I mean the slain general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran [Qasem Soleimani] for some reason is somehow presented as normal. We need nobody’s lecturing," Mironov said.

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The leader of Russia’s A Just Russia party, Sergei Mironov, has described as historic President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for establishing the Russian Constitution’s priority over international law.

In his opinion after the corresponding amendments to the Constitution Russia will "indeed retain its national sovereignty forever."

Mironov believes that Friday’s presidential message in general was the most important over the past decades for it heralded "the government’s turn towards the people and their vital needs."

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday came out with an initiative of establishing the priority of Russia’s Constitution in the national legal space. Putin said this means that "the requirements of international legislation and treaties, as well as decisions by international agencies can be in force in Russia’s territory only if they do not entail restrictions on the rights and freedom of the individual and citizen and do not contradict our Constitution."