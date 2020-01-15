Putin to sign decree on putting constitutional amendments to the vote — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign a special decree to set a date and rules of putting to the vote amendments to the Constitution, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that he was speaking about a voting procedure, and not a referendum.

"The president [in his message to the Federal Assembly] mentioned amendments concerning none of the fundamental articles of the Constitution. In this particular case a referendum is not on the agenda. No decision-making by means of voting is implied," Peskov said.

"But the reforms proposed are going to be rather serious ones. The president found it expedient and necessary to have a consultation with the people. The issue of the day is putting the proposal to the vote. The dates and rules will be determined later and then formalized in a special decree," Peskov went on.