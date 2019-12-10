Putin condoles death of Moscow’s former mayor Yuri Luzhkov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences over the death of Moscow’s former mayor, Yuri Luzhkov, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is a grave news about Yuri Luzhkov’s death. President Putin has sent a telegram extending sincere condolences to his family," he said.

"They [Putin and Luzhkov] actually worked together and the president always esteemed Luzhkov’s contribution to the development of such giant city as Moscow and the entire country, its economy," Peskov said. "They had very warm and very constructive relations."