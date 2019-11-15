International community will achieve lifting US blockade from Cuba — Russian official

HAVANA, November 15. /TASS/. The international community will sooner or later achieve cancellation of US unilateral sanctions against Cuba as they represent "a flagrant violation of internaitonal law," Russian Federation Council Spekaer Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday at a meeting with President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (unicameral parliament) Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

"We consider this [US sanctions against Cuba] a flagrant violation of international law, illegal actions against the Cuban people, anti-humanistic measures," Matviyenko said. "I am an optimist, and I think that the international community will sooner or later - it better be sooner than later — achieve the cancellation of the illegal blockade and restrictions, which will create more favorable conditions for the economic and social development of your country," she added.

She reminded that the Russian Federation Council adopts a resolution every year demanding to lift the blockade from Cuba. She noted that Russia and the United Nations Organization hold a similar position. "The UN First Committee already adopted a resolution condemning the blockade against Cuba and calling for lifting it. I am confident that this resolution will be adopted by the UN as a whole. Almost the whole international community supports Cuba and stands against this flagrant violation of international law, against illegal unilateral sanctions, and only three or four countries traditionally go against the international community on this issue," Matviyenko said.

"As a parliament, we always use opportunities on all international platforms and will continue decisively protesting against sanctions, against the blockade of Cuba," she concluded.