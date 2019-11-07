FSB head brands members of secret messenger chats as potential lone wolf terrorists

TASHKENT, November 7. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov believes that memebers of secret communities on the Internet can potentially turn into lone wolf terrorists, he said at the 47th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of CIS Member States in Tashkent.

"Using the means of Internet encryption, jihadists create secret network communities where they psychologically enforce propaganda on newcomers and distantly teach them ways of terrorist disruptive activities. Members of these communities can well end up as lone wolf terrorists," he said.

He underlined that youngsters are a special high-risk group vulnerable to extremist ideologies.