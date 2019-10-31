Kremlin says Russians’ interest in Putin’s past is ‘quite natural’

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Considerable interest in facts and documents related to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s past is quite natural, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, commenting on the appearance of Putin’s performance evaluation report during his KGB career in the Central State Archive’s exposition of historical and political documents of St. Petersburg. The document has never been exhibited before.

"Yes, we believe such interest is quite natural," Peskov stated, when asked whether the Kremlin believed that such tremendous interests in Putin’s biography was a natural thing.

The exhibition titled "Outstanding figures in national history of the 20th and 21st centuries" is dedicated to 90 personalities and their accomplishments in politics, military affairs, science, culture and the arts. The exposition includes documents dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism, the 170th anniversary marking the birth of physiologist Ivan Pavlov and the 155th birth anniversary of engineer Heinrich Graftio credited as the one who pioneered hydroelectric station construction.

The exhibition also features forms and applications filled out by Vladimir Putin who was at that time a member of the All-Union Young Communist League, and Valentina Matviyenko, the current Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) as well as letters, photos and documents with official approvals or instructions by first and last Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Yuri Gagarin, who was the first person to journey into outer space.