Kiev derailed October 9 disengagement of forces on trumped-up pretext — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 10./TASS/. Ukraine derailed on a trumped-up pretext the disengagement of forces in Donbass in the area of Zolotoye and Petrovskoye settlements on Wednesday, October 9, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists on Thursday.

"The agreement coordinated at the previous Normandy Four summits in Paris and Berlin in 2015 and 2016 — on the disengagement of forces in the settlements of Zolotoye and Petrovskoye — has not been achieved as yet," Ushakov said.

"Yesterday, the Ukrainian side failed to launch the practical component of the disengagement on a trumped-up pretext of the ceasefire violation," he emphasized.