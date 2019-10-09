Ukrainian forces shell Zolotoye ahead of scheduled disengagement of forces — LPR

LUGANSK, October 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the settlement of Zolotoye in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the wake of the scheduled disengagement of forces, spokesman for LPR people's militia Yakov Osadchy said on Wednesday.

"Despite the intention of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to resolve the armed conflict in Donbass by peaceful means, commanders of units in the zone of the punitive operation are trying to disrupt the process of disengagement of forces and equipment at checkppoint No 2 in Zolotoye, the start of which is scheduled for October 9," Osadchy said.

"Ukrainian forces have intensified their shellings of LPR settlements in the zone of disengagement, trying to provoke a response from people's militia," the spokesman added.

According to Osadchy, Ukrainian forces used infantry fighting vehicles and small arms in the shelling of Zolotoye.

"We call on international organizations to compel the Ukrainian military leadership to stop provocations on the contact line aimed at escalating the conflict in Donbass and fulfill commitments on the disengagement of forces and equipment. Our units fully adhere to the reached agreements on ceasefire and do not give in to provocations," Osadchy noted.

On October 2, participants in the Contact Group meeting in Minsk coordinated the schedule for disengaging forces in Zolotoye and Petrovskoye.