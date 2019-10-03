Putin hails Trump’s decision to begin direct talks with North Korea

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Donald Trump had made a historic step when he decided to begin direct talks with the DPRK. The Russian president hailed Trump’s decision during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion club on Thursday.

"For many decades, US presidents have been ignoring the DPRK, seeing it as a pariah. Mr. Trump was able to make a historic step, overcoming misunderstanding and alienation, to meet Kim Jong-un and begin the negotiating process," he said.

Direct dialogue between the United States and North Korea without "customary harsh rhetoric" has inspired hope for peaceful settlement but much is yet to be done, the Russian president continued.

"As soon as the United States has decided to establish direct dialogue with North Korea, without preliminary formalities and conditions, without customary and rather harsh, including insults, rhetoric, a hope for peaceful settlement emerged. Of course, we know that there are a lot of unresolved problems and much is yet to be done. But we should give credit to Trump’s unconventional steps," Putin claims.

Preserving world order

The world order will be maintained, although there is a danger of negative developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"I would like to hope that despite difficulties in building relationships between the states, dangers of legal gaps, for example [those] regarding nuclear and missile technologies, the global order, based on a key role of international law, will face transformations, but will be preserved. And we all will be working to defend it," Putin said.