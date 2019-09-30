Kremlin does not like PACE decision to debates on rallies in Moscow

"We do not like Russia’s internal affairs being discussed elsewhere. We believe it is exclusively our internal affair," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

PARIS, September 30. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to provide answers to the PACE’s constructive questions concerning rallies in Moscow, although it does not like the decision to hold debates on this subject.

"At the same time if there are some constructive questions, naturally the members of our delegation and any other representatives of the Russian side are always prepared to provide constructive explanations," Peskov said.

The PACE on Monday included debates on the protest rallies in Moscow that took place last July and August in the agenda of its autumn session. The decision was supported by 77 members, with 33 nays and 12 abstentions.

Street demonstrations in support of independent unregistered candidates in the Moscow City Duma elections took place in the city on July 20, July 27, August 3 and August 10. The August 27 and August 3 demonstrations were unauthorized. Also, August 17 saw an authorized rally for fair elections called by the Communist Party.

At the unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on July 27 more than 1,000 were detained. On August 3, the police and the National Guard detained 600 participants in the unauthorized demonstration.