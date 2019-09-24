Kremlin: Consequences of unsanctioned rallies in Russia milder than in other states

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The consequences of unsanctioned protests in Russia are milder than in other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a meeting with the students of the Higher School of Economics (HSE), commenting on the criminal proceedings against participants of unsanctioned rallies in Moscow. An excerpt from this conversation was published on social networks.

"There (at one of the Moscow rallies - TASS) was some guy who threw a plastic cup [at a law enforcement officer]. You have to understand that in America, he would be shot in the head. No court, no investigation, and the police officer would receive an award for that," Peskov said in response to a question about whether the punishment faced by the participants of the rallies fits the crime.

"It is not allowed to throw a plastic cup at a police officer or a member of the National Guard - this is the law," he added. Peskov noted that for this violation, Russian law enforcement officers "may escort you to a bus not in the most gracious manner, twist your arms and take you away, while in America and Canada you’d be shot if you threw a cup or a newspaper, because this is the law, especially during an unsanctioned rally."