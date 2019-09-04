Protester who assaulted police officer at July 27 rally gets three-year jail sentence

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court sentenced Kirill Zhukov to three years in prison after finding him guilty of using violence against a police officer at the July 27 unauthorized rally in Moscow, TASS reported from the courtroom on Wednesday.

"Kirill Zhukov has been found guilty according to Article 318 Part 1 (the use of violence against a public official) and shall be sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in a minimum-security penal colony," announced Judge Maria Sizintseva, reading out the sentence.

The court took into consideration the time Zhukov had spent in custody during the pre-trial investigation and deducted it from his penalty, using a ‘one year is equal to a year and a half’ formula.

His defense counsel is expected to appeal the verdict with the Moscow City Court.

Apart from that, the court excluded a "not life-threatening" definition from the sentence. The court took into account his extenuating circumstances, such as Zhukov’s work as a volunteer, his mother’s dependence on his support along with positive references from his colleagues and neighbors. The court did not find any aggravating circumstances.