Putin attends Jacques Chirac’s farewell service at Church of Saint-Sulpice

The Russian president headed to the church where other global leaders are arriving now. Some 80 former and incumbent foreign heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony.

PARIS, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris to pay last respects to France’s former President Jacques Chirac, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

Putin and Chirac repeatedly met in the capacity of their countries’ leaders and after Chirac left the presidential post. In an interview to The Financial Times in June Putin said that Chirac was one of the foreign leaders he had chanced to meet with who produced the most serious impression. Putin described Chirac as "a true intellectual, a real professor, a very level-headed man as well as very interesting."

Jacques Chirac passed away on September 26 at the age of 86, with his loved ones by his bedside. He served as France's president from 1995 to 2007 and retired from politics after his second office. In 2005, he was diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease. In 2016, his health deteriorated dramatically following the passing of his elder daughter. The last three years, he did not take part in official ceremonies and rarely invited visitors.

Chirac will be buried at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris next to his daughter Laurence.