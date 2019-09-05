US regularly interferes into internal affairs of Russia, China — diplomat

"We regularly see this interference, with different level of involvement and use of various technological and other means. We are talking about this all the time," Zakahrova said. "We observe a similar situation in regards to China," she added.

"We know a lot of issues on which the US considers it appropriate to make statements even though they pertain to China's international affairs, for instance on the issue of Tibet, which should be resolved within China, by the government and people of the country," Zakharova said. "As soon as the US needs to assert its dominance in relations with China, they jump on this issue right away, which they think they have a right to comment on," she added.