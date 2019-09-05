US did not give clear answer to Russia’s proposal on cybersecurity dialogue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received any clear response from Washington to the proposal of launching dialogue on cybersecurity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestiya multimedia information center.

Russia is ready "to renew relations" with the United States in formats comfortable for them at this stage, the foreign minister said. "The counterterrorism dialogue is resumed with fits and starts," Lavrov noted. "We have suggested setting up the cybersecurity dialogue to the United States a long time ago, considering that false stories’ pileup in this sphere is absolutely unprecedented. However, there is no clear response so far," Lavrov said.

"No stable dialogue has been established on strategic stability, which is probably the most important topic, except rather incidental, irregular contacts," he added.