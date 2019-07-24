Russia to continue boosting military technical and economic cooperation with Cuba — Lavrov

HAVANA, July 24. /TASS/. Russia will continue to develop military, technical and economic cooperation with Cuba, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"Our policy towards Cuba is that we shall support Cuba’s people not only politically, not only morally, not only by means of developing military technical cooperation but also through encouraging trade and economic projects to help that country’s economy become more resistant to all kinds of external threats," he said.

"I hope we will be able to do that," Lavrov stated.

Russia's top diplomat also noted that the trade embargo imposed on Cuba by the US is inadmissible.