Medvedev congratulates Greece's new prime minister

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has sent a congratulatory telegram to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, head of the New Democracy party which won the parliamentary elections in Greece, the press service of the Russian cabinet of ministers said on Tuesday.

"I remember with satisfaction our meeting in Moscow in February 2019, which created favorable prerequisites for strengthening Russian-Greek cooperation. I confirm readiness for expanding active inter-governmental work on all relevant issues on the bilateral agenda," Medvedev said.

The Russian prime minister reminded that the two countries have a history of friendly and partnership relations. He added that trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Athens is developing, and joint projects are being implemented in the spheres of energy, industry, infrastructure, science, culture, and others.