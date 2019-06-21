Kremlin calls on everybody for restraint over Iran tensions

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Moscow keeps a close watch on the current tensions in the Persian Gulf and over Iran and calls on everybody to display restraint, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"Tensions in the Persian Gulf are high and they cause extreme concern," he said when asked about another spiral of tensions between Iran and the United States.

"We keep a close watch on the situation and call on all countries concerned to display restraint," Peskov said.

On June 13, two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The United States blamed the incident on Iran. So did Britain and Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed the charges.

The United States and Iran later exchanged harsh statements. US President Donald Trump reportedly threatened Iran with military strikes. In reply, Tehran warned Washington of the risk of regional and international consequences of such a move.