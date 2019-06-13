Kremlin: Case of Russian journalist suspected of attempted drug sale still to be analyzed

BISHKEK, June 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no final judgement yet on whether a reform in the law enforcement authorities is needed and calls for avoiding generalization in evaluations based on a single case - that of journalist Ivan Golunov.

"There is currently no final judgement regarding the need, expediency or inexpediency of carrying out any reforms in law enforcement bodies," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "It would be probably wrong to generalize the situation on the basis of one case," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman highlighted that Golunov’s case "is to be analyzed, and, most importantly, there will be the findings of the investigation that will be carried out and that is being carried out by the Investigative Committee." "The resonance of this case made everyone pay attention to it," Peskov said.

Golunov, an investigative correspondent from the Meduza online newspaper, was detained in downtown Moscow on June 6. According to police, he was carrying several packages containing 4 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. Three packages, a parcel containing a powdery substance and scales were found in his house. The journalist was charged with attempted drug sale. He pled not guilty of the sale attempt, and his lawyer said that the drugs had been planted on him. Golunov’s case sparked a massive public outcry.