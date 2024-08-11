Warehouse of 800 sq. m caught fire in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. An 800 sq. m warehouse in the Moskovsky District of St. Petersburg caught fire, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"Firefighters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are extinguishing a fire in St. Petersburg. A warehouse of 800 square meters is burning in the Moskovsky District. 28 specialists and 6 units of equipment are working at the scene," the report said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS that two people were injured in the fire. The fire has now been localized to an area of 800 square meters, the ministry reported.