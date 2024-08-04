Fires follow Ukraine’s shelling attack on Lugansk — military expert

LUGANSK, August 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s shelling attack on Lugansk caused fires in several districts of the city, a military expert told TASS.

"Ukraine’s shelling attack was followed by fires. Smoke plumes are seen in all parts of the city. The scale of fires and damage is being verified," Andrey Marochko said.

According to the Lugansk-24 Telegram channel, fragments of downed aerial targets fell down "on the city’ residential quarters."

A series of blasts were heard in the city from 4:10 p.m. to 4:16 p.m. Moscow time (1:10 p.m. to 1:16 p.m. GMT).