Eruption of Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka now over

TASS, November 6. The eruption of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka has ended, however, ash plumes continue to rise, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

The volcano began erupting in June 2023, but in recent weeks its activity has increased significantly. There are up to five strong ash emissions per day. Mudslides have descended on the road to the village of Kozyrevsk.

"The eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano (another name for the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano - TASS) is over, only steam fountains from holes on the slopes or at the foot of the summit crater is observed. However, a large hot lava flow in the Apakhonchichi trough continues to provoke collapses of old pyroclastics (fragmentary rocks - TASS) from its sides, resulting in ash plumes rising up to 5.5 km above sea level and extending several hundred kilometers from the volcano. The aviation color code of the volcano is yellow," the statement said.

Scientists predict that old ash will rise up to seven kilometers above sea level in the area of the volcano. The activity of the volcano remains dangerous for local air traffic.

At 4,800 meters, Klyuchevskaya Sopka is Eurasia’s highest active volcano. It is a regular cone with an apical crater about 700 meters in diameter. There are about 80 lateral explosive craters and cinder cones on the slopes. The volcano is located 30 kilometers from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky District, which has a population of about 4,500 people.