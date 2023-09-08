Pro-Russian blogger, Sputnik Armenia reporter released from custody in Armenia

YEREVAN, September 8. /TASS/. Pro-Russian blogger Mikael Badalyab and Sputnik Armenia journalist Ashot Gevorkyan, who were detained in the Armenian city of Goris on Thursday, have been released, the press service of the Armenian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"Ashot Gevorkyan and Mikael Badalyan have been released from custody by the investigative body. Investigation continues. Efforts are being taken to establish all the details of the case, including the origin of weapons and munitions and the purpose of their procurement," it said,

According to investigators, a bag with a submachine gun, cartridges, and several grenades was placed in Gevorkyan’s car by other persons, who were also detained on charges of illegal arms possession, without his consent.

According to the Armenian Investigative Committee, charges were not brought against Badalyan and Gevorkyan.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee detained the two for 72 hours on Thursday on charges of illegal arms possession. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Gevorkyan and Badalyan’s detention as a provocative action geared to discredit ties between Moscow and Yerevan.