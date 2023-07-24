Drone hits high-rise office building in southern Moscow

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle hit a high-rise office building in southern Moscow on Monday, an emergencies official told TASS.

"A blast was heard as an unmanned aerial vehicle hit an office building on Prospekt Likhacheva. According to preliminary information, the incident caused no casualties," he said.

According to the official, the windows were broken on an area of 50 square meters on the 17th and 18th floors.

Earlier, the debris of another drone was found at 17, Komsomolsky Prospekt in central Moscow. Traffic was blocked there. Emergency services and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.