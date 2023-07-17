Cars to leave Crimea by ferry, trucks are to pass through new regions — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Cars will soon be able to leave Crimea by ferry, trucks will have to pass through new regions, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the Crimean head, said on Monday.

"Car traffic [will be carried out as follows]: [first] accumulation of cars at the Bagerovo airport (a site in Kerch, the nearest city on the peninsula to the Crimean bridge - TASS), [then] issuance of boarding passes and transfer to the ferry. Or an alternative route [through new regions]," Kryuchkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, according to him, trucks will have to bypass the Sea of Azov.