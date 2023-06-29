Presumed human remains recovered from Titan wreckage — US Coast Guard

NDEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. US Coast Guard said on Wednesday it has recovered fragments of the Titan, the submersible that imploded while making a voyage to the Titanic earlier in June, as well as presumed human remains.

The remains will be taken to a US port where medical specialists will conduct an analysis.

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again," said Jason Neubauer, a chair captain with the Marine Board of Investigation.

Fragments of the submersible and presumed human remains were recovered from the Titan wreckage onboard the Horizon Arctic ship and then transported ashore in Newfoundland, Canada.

On June 19, the OceanGate Expeditions company announced that it had lost communication with the Titan sub, which was taking tourists to the site of the Titanic wreckage. According to the US Coast Guard, there were five people inside the vessel; communication was lost about 1 hour and 45 minutes after its dive on June 18. The submersible’s passengers were OceanGate Expeditions President and Founder Stockton Rush, French aquanaut Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, owner of Action Aviation, Pakistani-born British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. On June 22, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the previously recovered wreckage belonged to the missing Titan sub. Their analysis indicated that all passengers on board had died.