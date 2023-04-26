Russian Center of Science and Culture in Nicosia catches fire — Center head

NICOSIA, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian Center of Science and Culture building in the Cyprus capital city of Nicosia caught fire after Molotov cocktails were thrown at it, according to eyewitnesses, Center head Alina Radchenko told TASS Wednesday.

"Two strong explosions occurred, walls and the rooftop are burning," she said. "People have been evacuated. "The police have cordoned off the building, firefighters are at the scene. According to eyewitnesses, Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building."

According to Center representatives, the fire "has been suppressed."

The Center building was built in 1978.