Fallen drone stuffed with explosives found outside Moscow

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A fallen drone stuffed with explosives has been found in a forest near a gardening co-op east of Moscow, a law enforcement official told TASS on Monday.

"A fallen drone carrying explosives was discovered near the Zarya gardening co-op in the Bogorodskoye urban locality," the official said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, snapped in two, was found on Sunday. "The drone has been taken away for a probe that will establish who launched it and where it was flying to," the official added.