MELITOPOL, March 15. /TASS/. A Ukrainian armed forces squad that attempted a reconnaissance by force in the Zaporozhye Region suffered serious casualties, with Russian forces destroying at least seven armored vehicles, says Vladimir Rogov, head of the ‘We are Together with Russia’ movement.

"Here are preliminary outcome of the Nazis’ attempt to break thought on the Zaporozhye direction. According to preliminary information, […] [Ukrainian forces] sustained sensitive personnel casualties, with five tanks and two armored personnel carriers destroyed. The remaining alive Nazis that were in the breakthrough group had to fall back to their initial positions," he said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Rogov said that Ukrainian forces attempted a reconnaissance by force in the Pologi District of Zaporozhye Region with involvement of armored vehicles and several dozen fighters. Later, he added that Russian forces repelled this attack.