FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder detained in the Bahamas at US request

NEW YORK, December 13. /TASS/. Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder and the ex-CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was detained in the Bahamas at the request of the US Government, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Damian Williams tweeted.

"Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY," Williams said. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time," he added.

FTX tweeted on November 4 that it had filed a bankruptcy petition. It was also indicated that Bankman-Fried resigned from his office. In mid-November, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the US was discussing the extradition of the ex-FTX chief executive for interrogation with the Bahamas.