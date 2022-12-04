Seven people missing after partial collapse of residential house in Nizhnevartovsk

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Seven people are still missing after the partial collapse of a residential house in Nizhnevartovsk, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"As of now, nothing is known about seven people. Efforts are being taken to establish their whereabouts," the spokesman said.

A household gas explosion rocked a five-storey apartment bloc in Nizhnevartovsk on Sunday, causing a partial collapse of the building. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, six people died and nine more were hurt, five of them were taken to hospital.