Peat fire extinguished in Vladimir Region, says Emergencies Ministry

VLADIMIR, August 21. /TASS/. A peat fire has been extinguished in the Gus-Khrustalny district of the Vladimir Region, the regional Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"The peat fire in Gus-Khrustalny district has been extinguished," the press service reported.

It became known about the fire on 3 hectares of the territory of a private enterprise for the processing of peat in the Vladimir Region on August 17.

Additional equipment and forces were sent to the Vladimir Region from Moscow to help fight the fire.