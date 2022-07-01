Operation to lift sunken Saratov large landing ship held in Berdyansk port — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Saratov large landing ship, sunk by its crew in the port of Berdyansk after being hit by Ukraine’s Tochka-U tactical missile, was lifted from the seabed on Friday, a local official has said.

"Today, an operation to lift the sunken large landing ship, the Saratov, was held in the port of Berdyansk," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

The crew decided to sink the ship on March 24, in order to prevent detonation of ammunition stored on board.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics on February 24. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.