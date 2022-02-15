Two Syrian soldiers killed in shelling by militants - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Two Syrian soldiers were killed, nine more were wounded and one civilian was hurt in shelling attacks staged by militants in several Syrian governorates, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"As a result of mortar selling conducted by terrorists at the positions of government troops near the settlements of Basratun, Urum al-Qubra and Jubs Qas in the Aleppo governorate, one Syrian soldier was killed and three more were wounded. Apart from that, one civilian received wounds," he said.

According to Zhurvalev, one Syrian soldier was killed and three were wounded in mortar shelling conducted by terrorists at the positions of government troops near the settlements of Rwaiha, Hazarin and al-Fatatwat in the Idlib governorate.

"As a result of sniper fire conducted by terrorists from the settlement of Maaret at the positions of government forces near settlement of Miznaz in the Aleppo governorate, one Syrian soldier was wounded. As a result of sniper fire conducted by terrorists at the positions of government troops near the settlements of Jubas and Mellaja in the Idlib governorate, two Syrian soldiers were wounded," he said.

Nine shelling attacks from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day, he added.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.