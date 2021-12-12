Six dead after tornado causes Amazon warehouse in Illinois to collapse - authorities

NEW YORK, December 12. /TASS/. Six people died after an Amazon warehouse located in Edwardsville, Illinois, partially collapsed due to a tornado, Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker said Saturday, according to CBS.

"It brings me great sorrow to confirm that at this time six individuals have lost their lives in the collapse, with an additional person receiving medical treatment. Search and recovery operations are ongoing," the governor said.

According to Fox News, between 50 and 100 people could have been present in the warehouse when it collapsed.

Over 80 people died in the tornadoes that hit the US recent, 70 of them in Kentucky. The power outages, caused by the tornado, affected over 200,000 people in Kentucky and Tennessee.