Three rescuers killed during operation in Listvyazhnaya coalmine in Kuzbass

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Some three rescuers, who disappeared during the rescue operation in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in Kuzbass, have been killed, the administration of the coalmine told TASS on Thursday.

"Three people from the missing mine rescue team have been found dead. The fate of the rest remains unknown," the administration said.

The total death toll as a result of the emergency in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine has surged to 14 people.

On Thursday morning, smoke was reported in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine at a depth of 250 meters. A source in the emergency services told TASS that the accident was caused by the coal dust igniting in a ventilation shaft. Over 30 people still remain under the ground. More than 40 were poisoned by combustion products, many of them were rushed to hospitals. The rescue operation has temporarily been halted due to the threat of a methane explosion.