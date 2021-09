KHABAROVSK, September 24. / TASS /. Law enforcement officers have found the remains of the crew of the An-26 aircraft crashed in the Khabarovsk Region, the Eastern Interregional Investigation Directorate for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee stated on Friday.

"During the inspection, the remains of the dead crew members have been found, they will be sent to expert institutions for the production of forensic medical and genomic examinations," the statement reads.