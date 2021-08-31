Greek firefighters express gratitude to Russia for help in extinguishing fires

ATHENS, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s aid in extinguishing massive blazes raging in Greece in August was substantial, Greek firefighters are grateful for it to their Russian colleagues, Chief of the Hellenic Fire Service Lieutenant General Stefanos Kolokouris told Russian journalists on Tuesday at the farewell ceremony for the crews of two Russian Il-76 firefighting planes and two Mi-8 helicopters that took place on the airfield of Athens International Airport.

"Our country was experiencing a grave situation with the fires for almost 20 days," the lieutenant general said. "There have been five-six giant fires. Greece turned to the Russian government, and the Russian state reacted immediately and sent firefighting planes and helicopters. This help was very substantial," he explained.

The farewell ceremony for two Russian Il-76 firefighting planes and two Mi-8 helicopters that were being transported by a Russian An-124 transport aircraft was held on the airfield of Athens International Airport on Tuesday, according to a TASS correspondent.