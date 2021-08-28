No explosive device found on Moscow-Gelendzhik flight

MOSCOW, August 28. / TASS /The flight to Gelenzhik from Moscow's Domodedovo airport flew out as planned after the aircraft was checked over and no explosives were found on Saturday, after a bomb threat was called in by undetermined individuals, a source in the law enforcement agency told TASS.

"The passenger plane Moscow - Gelendzhik took off from Domodedovo at 13:32 Moscow time. Nothing dangerous was found on board," the source said.

Earlier, law enforcement source told TASS that a bomb threat was received earlier for the flight scheduled to take off at 11:25 am Moscow time.