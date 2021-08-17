Death toll from Haiti quake up to 1,941

HAVANA, August 17. /TASS/. The death toll from Saturday’s devastating earthquake in Haiti has amounted to 1,941. More than 9,000 people were hurt, Haiti’s civil protection agency said on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, more than 100,000 buildings were either ruined or damaged. The rescue operation continues.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti on Saturday. The quake’s epicenter was located 40 kilometers of the city of Les Cayes, with a population of 125,000, at a depth of ten kilometers. A month-loge state of emergency was imposed in the country.