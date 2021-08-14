Death toll in Haiti earthquake rises to 304

HAVANA, August 15. /TASS/. The death toll from the Saturday earthquake in Haiti rose to 304, at least 1,800 people are injured, the Department of civil protection of the republic reported.

"So far, 304 people have died," a spokesman for the department said, adding "Also, at the moment we have information about 1,800 injured."

On Saturday morning, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Haiti. The earthquake struck 40 kilometers from the southern city of Les Cayes, with a population of 125,000 people, and was 10 kilometers deep. Later the Dominican newspaper Listin Diario reported about an aftershock measuring a magnitude of 5.2. The government declared a month-long state of emergency.