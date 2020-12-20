Baghdad’s Green Zone comes under missile attack - TV

TASS, December 20. Baghdad’s Green Zone came under missile attack on Sunday, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the television channel, at least three missiles hit this district of the Iraqi capital city. No data about casualties or damages were immediately available.

The Green Zone, or the International Zone, is a heavy guarded diplomatic and government area in Baghdad. The US embassy is located in the Green Zone, which came under missile and mortar attacks many times in the recent months. Washington has repeatedly blamed these attacks on pro-Iranian armed groups operating in Iraq.