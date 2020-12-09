FSB apprehends teenager planning armed attack on school in Tula

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers prevented an armed attack on a school by a teenager, the teenager has been apprehended, FSB press service told TASS Wednesday.

Russia’s FSB thwarts armed attack on school by teenagers in Saratov

"The Federal Security Service apprehended a Tula resident, born in 2002, who wa preparing an armed attack on an educational facility," the security service said.

The officers seized a sawed-off shotgun and communication devices containing material about similar crimes.

A criminal case has been initiated over charges of illegal purchase and possession of firearms.

"An additional proceeding qualification is being decided upon over the fact of planned armed attack on the educational facility," the FSB said.