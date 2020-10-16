Two workers injured in Siberian mine during 4.2-magnitude earthquake

KEMEROVO, October 16. /TASS/. A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Siberia early on Friday, injuring two workers at a coalmine in the south of Siberia’s Kemerovo region, a district administration said.

"At 03:13 local time on October 16 (23:13 Moscow time on October 15), a seismological station in the city of Novosibirsk registered a 4.2-magnitude seismic event in the Biyskaya Griva ridge area. As a result, a coalmine at the Sheregesh deposit was rattled by a tremor. Coalminers were taken to surface," the statement says.

"Two people were injured, they were hospitalized in moderately severe condition, conscious," the administration said.