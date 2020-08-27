No elements of crime found during checks into Navalny’s hospitalization, says authority

MOSCOW, August 27./TASS/. No elements of crime were found during checks into the hospitalization of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, Andrey Ivanov, Spokesperson for the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS on Thursday.

"No evidence of deliberate criminal actions against Navalny A.A. that would make it possible to qualify this incident under criminal law has been established as of yet during pre-investigation checks that began back on August 20," Ivanov said.

These checks "are a routine procedure for similar incidents with passengers on board a plane," he added.