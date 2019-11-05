Police detain man suspected of plotting terror attack in Moscow — source

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. A man suspected of plotting a terror attack in Moscow has been detained by the police, a source in Moscow’s law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"The police detained a national of one of the CIS Central Asian republics on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in Moscow," the source said, adding that the man had been detained at the end of the last week in a Moscow’s southwestern suburb.

According to the source, a criminal case was opened on charges of threats of an explosion, arson or other actions that may entail human deaths (part 1, article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code), which carry a punishment of from ten to 15 years in prison.

On November 3, Moscow’s Cheryomushki district court placed the man in custody till January 1, 2020. Investigation is underway to identify his possible accomplices.