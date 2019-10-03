MC-21-300 develops technical problems during test flight in Moscow region

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s new generation MC-21-300 passenger liner has developed technical problems during a test flight near Zhukovsky, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"The plane developed technical problems with its hydraulic system. One of the landing gear legs failed to retract," the source said.

The MC-21 plane made a successful emergency landing at Zhukovsky airdrome near Moscow, the plane’s developer Irkut corporation has said. "The plane landed normally," Irkut said.

A source at the Gromov Flight Research Institute, which tests the new generation plane, added that according to preliminary information none of the crew were hurt.

"Failure parameters will be retrieved from the plane’s systems. A special panel of inquiry of the Irkut design bureau will probe into the causes of the incident," the source said.